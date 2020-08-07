Dunkin’ to Close 800 Stores But Will Keep You Buzzed At Home With New Caffeinated Cereal

Do you want the good Dunkin’ news or the bad Dunkin’ news first? Let’s start with the bad. (That way, it can only get better.) The coffee-and-donut chain with a cult following is closing 800 locations worldwide. (That’s 8 percent of its stores for you math nerds out there.) These are reportedly “low-volume” locations, many of them attached to Speedway gas stations. So, sugar and caffeine addicts, your donut and iced coffee fix might be harder to come by in the future.

The good news is that Dunkin’ is expanding into the cereal space with two flavors of caffeinated sweet puffs. The Caramel Macchiato cereal is studded with caramel-swirled marshmallows while the Mocha Latte cereal features latte-swirled marshmallows. Each serving contains the caffeine equivalent of 1/10th a cup of coffee, so if you were hoping for a serious buzz, you’ll have to eat a lot of cereal. (As if you needed an excuse…)

Photo: Dunkin’

Honestly, we’d rather have the classic donut-and-coffee combo, but since it isn’t really safe to venture out for either of those items right now (thanks, coronavirus), sugary, caffeine-laced cereal in the comfort of our own home will have to hit the spot.

Cover Photo: Dunkin’

MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS:

1/10 Inventive Beer Tap Customizes Alcohol Levels So We’ll Be Just as Drunk But Have to Pee More Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

2/10 All Aboard the Booze Train: An Illinois Lawmaker Wants to Make Drinking on the ‘L’ Officially Legal Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Johannes Hicks / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/10 McDonald’s Fast-Food Scented Candles Smell Like Your Lowest Self-Esteem, Only Matter of Time Before You Try to Eat One, Too Get more food and drink news here. Photo: McDonald's

4/10 Strange Brews: Woman Pees Alcohol Without Ever Drinking Get more food and drink news here. Photo: David Woolley (Getty Images)



5/10 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pop-Up Bar Should Make a Night of Drinking Feel Like a Lifetime Get more food and drink news here. Photo: New Line Cinema

6/10 Mayonnaise Slices Perfect Example of How a Nightmare Becomes a Night Terror, Maintains Grossest Condiment Status By Far Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Carlos Davila (Getty Images)



7/10 Court Rules Jager Logo Isn’t Offensive to Christians, Only the Drink Is to People With Taste Buds Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Jagermeister

8/10 Flagship February: Finish Off the Short Month With a Quick Sip of the Best Flagship Beers Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images)



9/10 New Batman Restaurant Puts the ‘Ham’ Back in Gotham Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Warner Bros

10/10 Beer Science: Brewery Uses Spent Grain to Treat Town’s Filthy Drinking Water Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.