You Can Now Dine in a Parking Garage in LA, Lighting Really Matches the Mood

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN (Getty Images)

In the last few months, we’ve seen a lot more of the inside of our house or apartment than we ever wanted. Sure, your home should be a safe haven away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But it shouldn’t be a place to be stuck for 24 hours per day for months on end. The only reach into the outside world was waving to the pizza delivery person after they dropped our food off on our front porch. This is why as soon as things started to loosen up, we made a mad dash for our car in search of the first restaurant where we could enjoy a meal far from home.

But, while many restaurants around the country are finally being allowed to not only serve customers outdoors, but inside as well, the one problem is that this doesn’t extend to restaurants located inside malls. All over the country, most malls are still closed with only stores and restaurants with doors that lead to the outside open for business.

In order to actually get customers, restaurant owners at the Glendale Galleria in California had to serve their food on an outdoor patio adjacent to the food court. Since everyone in Southern California couldn’t wait to go out to eat, these tables quickly filled up. In order to find more “outdoor” seating, the mall turned to the parking garage.

They added tables (spaced apart by at least 6 feet) inside the parking garage. It might be the most depressing outdoor seating area outside of the smoking section at your local airport. But at least customers can order food, have it brought out to them, and eat it right there.

If you live near Glendale and you don’t mind munching on tacos with a side of car exhaust, enjoy a meal at your mall’s parking garage. It beats eating cold pizza while you stare at the same sailboat painting in your kitchen for the 100th day in a row.

