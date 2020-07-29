Living / Food & Drink

KFC Making 3D-Printed Chicken, Answers Life’s Biggest Question By Removing the Egg Entirely

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Panpreeda Mahaly / EyeEm (Getty Images)

What came first, the chicken or the egg? It’s a classic conundrum that has left people scratching their heads for decades. If KFC has their way, we’ll never have to attempt to answer this riddle ever again. That’s because they’re removing the egg from the equation completely.

KFC recently became the first major fast-food chain to announce they were in the process of creating chicken nuggets made using cellular agriculture. In a collaboration with Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions, the goal is to create the first laboratory-created chicken nuggets using a combination of plant material and chicken cells.

According to the press release form Global KFC, the nuggets will have “the taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process.” We’re on board with that. Honestly, you can make the chicken nuggets out of old flip-flops as long as they’re made using the Colonel’s secret recipe.
You might be wondering why this is all necessary as there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of chicken meat.

Well, the scientists working on this project are similar to those working on other projects throughout the world. The effort is to find “solutions that would allow stable food provision for the growing global population while reducing the negative impact on the environment,” according to the press release. To put it simply: there are too many of us eating fast food and it’s ruining the environment.

If all goes according to plan, KFC is going to launch the new “chicken” in Moscow in the fall of 2020. No word on when it will be available in the U.S.

