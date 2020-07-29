RANKED! The Best Beachy Beers to Pretend You Actually Took a Vacation This Summer

Photo: Rogue Ales

Usually, during the height of the summer, we’re all preparing to embark on an epic vacation or at the very least a day at our local beach. But, with the ongoing pandemic, things are a little different. Instead of the usual vacation, many of us are opting for staycations and afternoons spent with our feet resting in kiddie pools with no sand in sight.

But just because we’re not heading to Cape Cod, the Jersey Shore, or any other beach destination, that shouldn’t stop us from spending our days sipping on beachy beers. Check out some of our favorites below picked to make you feel like you’re enjoying a day at the beach even though you’re sitting on a tiny balcony overlooking a parking lot.

8. Springdale Back Pocket This 6.8 percent hazy IPA is super fresh and well-suited for an afternoon spent sitting in your backyard imaging the ocean is a few feet away instead of your neighbor's house.

7. Cigar City Florida Cracker Cigar City makes a ton of great beach-centric choices. But, our favorite is the highly crushable Florida Cracker. It's sessionable at 5 percent ABV and is full of dried orange peel and coriander all in a juicy, pleasing haze.



6. Founders All Day IPA There are few beers more crushable and well suited for a day at the beach (or at home) than Founders All Day IPA. This highly sessionable 4.7 percent IPA is clean, fresh, and perfectly balanced.

5. Harpoon Rec League We're all about beer leagues just like we're all about playing beach volleyball with a beer in hand. Even if your game is in a backyard instead of near the ocean, make that beer a Harpoon Rec League. This sessionable light beer is full of tropical fruit flavors and subtle hops.



4. Karbach Viva Chela This 5.5 percent cerveza with salt and lime is so thirst-quenching and crushable that you won't even care that you're drinking it nowhere near a beach. It starts with a Mexican-style lager which gets an added kick from subtle lime and salt flavors.

3. Narragansett Fresh Catch Sure, you could grab some Del's Shandy from Narragansett for your day not spent at the beach. But, if you want a refreshing beer you can drink all day, opt for Fresh Catch. This 4.2 percent golden ale is dry hopped with Citra hops giving it a light, thirst-quenching beer full of summery citrus flavors.



2. Night Shift Nite Lite Sometimes we get weary of the phrase "light beer." That changes with Night Shift Nite Lite. Even though it's only 120 calories and 4.3 percent ABV, it's full flavored with rich malts and sweet citrus. Perfectly suited for a day spent watching Baywatch on Hulu in your living room.

1. Rogue Newport Daze Hazy beers seem to have been made for beach days (or days where you gaze at pictures of beaches on your laptop). One of the best is Rogue Newport Daze. The can literally has a picture of a person lounging in a beach. It's no surprise the beer inside is hazy and full of juicy tropical fruit flavors all rounded together with a subtle hop presence at the end.

