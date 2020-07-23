Quaran-Too Far: French Baker Making Bread Using Female Urine She Steals From Public Restroom

Photo: Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia (Getty Images)

If you’ve paid attention to social media since the world was paused back in March you’ve likely seen your fair share of bread. It seems like everyone is trying their hand at baking. Instagram is full of pictures of glistening, crispy sourdough and gooey, sweet, chocolate chip-filled banana bread. One baker in France isn’t satisfied with baking the usual quarantine breads. Her recipe is just a little different. By different we mean that she uses female urine in her bread recipe.

You read that right: female urine. Also, we could potentially wrap our head around this if it was her urine or even a friend’s urine. No, she gets her urine from the urinals in the 14th Arrondissement of Paris (a well-known shopping district in the city). Yes, she gets her pee from public toilets.

She calls it “Goldilocks Bread” or “Boucle d’Or” and there’s actually a reason she’s making it and it’s not because she realized the only thing missing from her bread was the salty, sweet taste of urine. To make her bread, she fertilizes her wheat with the yellow stuff and she’s doing it to “break taboos over excrement” and to highlight the ability to use the bodily fluid to create a sustainable food cycle.

We’re all about empowerment, but we’re really hoping this pee-based bread doesn’t catch on. Sure, you can save up all of your urine and use it for baking, but we’re totally cool with just flushing it down the toilet. That’s something that won’t leave a strange taste in our mouths.

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.