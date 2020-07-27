The Best Beginner Scotches For National Scotch Day

Photo: Pamela Webb / EyeEm (Getty Images)

July 27 is National Scotch Day. There might not be a better day in the whole year to finally try Scotch whisky for the first time. Whether it’s single malt, single grain, blended malt, blended grain, or blended Scotch, there’s a bottle waiting for you. There are over 130 Scotch distilleries in Scotland based in the six whisky producing regions of the Highlands, Lowlands, Speyside, Campbeltown, Islay, and all the other random islands (including Jura and Orkney).

With all of the whisky available from Scotland, you might feel overwhelmed and decide to just stick to your usual bourbon, rye, or Tennessee whiskey. We’re here to put your mind at ease and tell you that there are many great gateway bottles for Scotch whisky novices to get started with. Check out some of our favorites below.