kebabs

Mandatory Summer: How to Grill the Perfect Kebabs

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Frank Schiefelbein / EyeEm (Getty Images)

The summer is not a time for ovens. This is especially true if your home doesn’t have central air conditioning. The thought of cooking anything in the oven on a hot, summer evening is on par with randomly starting a fire in a trash can in the middle of your living room. It’s just not done. When summer arrives, many of us immediately start filling our ovens with random pots and pans because we won’t be using it for the next few months. Summer is when the grill gets its moment in the proverbial sun.

During the summer months, you’re bound to enjoy the usual suspects like burgers, hot dogs, sausages, and steaks. But, if you really want to get the most out of the outdoor cooking, you’ll prepare and grill kebabs. But what exactly is a kebab?

“A kebab is a dish made up of small pieces of meat, fish, veggies, and/or fruit that’s grilled on a skewer or spit rod,” says Chef Tony Matassa of BBQGuys.

This summer, with the help of Matassa, we’re going to learn how to cook the perfect kebab, guaranteed to impress friends and family for years to come. Check out all the helpful tips from Matassa below.

