RANKED! Best Food-Themed Floaties For Solo Summer Pool Parties
It used to be that pool floaties came in two varieties: round or rectangular. If you were lucky, yours might be brightly colored or plastered with a cool pattern. Now, floaties have become summery works of art, and many of the designs mimic our favorite eats. Why we feel the need to float on inflatable versions of sweet, savory, and salty foods is a mystery to us, but they sure do make pool parties more fun. Since you’ll be swimming solo this year (if you’re adhering to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, which you should), go ahead and splurge on a few of these creative water toys. They’ll liven up what would otherwise be a dull dip in the pool. We’ve ranked them all, from least to most appetizing.
16. Pineapple
So sweet and summery, we wish we could dig in with a spoon.
Photo: Amazon
15. Popsicle
All the cool, colorful fun without the sticky drips down your arms.
Photo: Walmart
14. Waffle
L'eggo my floatie.
Photo: Walmart
13. Pretzel
Pairs well with a cold beer.
Photo: Walmart
12. French Fries
Don't get salty if your local store is sold out of this floatie.
Photo: Walmart
11. Ice Cream
Whatever you do, don't lick this frozen dessert-themed floatie.
Photo: Walmart
10. Hot Dog
There's more than one way to ride a wiener.
Photo: Amazon
9. Eggplant
Is that an eggplant in your swim trunks or are you just happy to see me?
Photo: Walmart
8. Potato Chips
Don't pop this chip bag!
Photo: Walmart
7. Banana
Banana floaties are to the 2020s what banana phones were to the 1980s.
Photo: Michael's
6. Popcorn
A must-have for pool party movie nights.
Photo: Walmart
5. Ramen Noodles
For maximum effect, fill your pool with chicken broth.
Photo: Urban Outfitters
4. Pizza
If only this floatie were scratch-n-sniff.
Photo: Walmart
3. Bacon
Bringing home the bacon and...floating it in the pool.
Photo: Amazon
2. Avocado
Millennials' favorite fruit is now a floatie. We'll "toast" to that.
Photo: Walmart
1. Donut
The "funnest" floatie by far with the perfect shape and the sharpest design.
Photo: Walmart
