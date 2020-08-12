RANKED! Best Food-Themed Floaties For Solo Summer Pool Parties

It used to be that pool floaties came in two varieties: round or rectangular. If you were lucky, yours might be brightly colored or plastered with a cool pattern. Now, floaties have become summery works of art, and many of the designs mimic our favorite eats. Why we feel the need to float on inflatable versions of sweet, savory, and salty foods is a mystery to us, but they sure do make pool parties more fun. Since you’ll be swimming solo this year (if you’re adhering to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, which you should), go ahead and splurge on a few of these creative water toys. They’ll liven up what would otherwise be a dull dip in the pool. We’ve ranked them all, from least to most appetizing.

Cover Photo: FilippoBacci (Getty Images)

1/16 16. Pineapple So sweet and summery, we wish we could dig in with a spoon. Photo: Amazon

2/16 15. Popsicle All the cool, colorful fun without the sticky drips down your arms. Photo: Walmart



3/16 14. Waffle L'eggo my floatie. Photo: Walmart

4/16 13. Pretzel Pairs well with a cold beer. Photo: Walmart



5/16 12. French Fries Don't get salty if your local store is sold out of this floatie. Photo: Walmart

6/16 11. Ice Cream Whatever you do, don't lick this frozen dessert-themed floatie. Photo: Walmart



7/16 10. Hot Dog There's more than one way to ride a wiener. Photo: Amazon

8/16 9. Eggplant Is that an eggplant in your swim trunks or are you just happy to see me? Photo: Walmart



9/16 8. Potato Chips Don't pop this chip bag! Photo: Walmart

10/16 7. Banana Banana floaties are to the 2020s what banana phones were to the 1980s. Photo: Michael's



11/16 6. Popcorn A must-have for pool party movie nights. Photo: Walmart

12/16 5. Ramen Noodles For maximum effect, fill your pool with chicken broth. Photo: Urban Outfitters



13/16 4. Pizza If only this floatie were scratch-n-sniff. Photo: Walmart

14/16 3. Bacon Bringing home the bacon and...floating it in the pool. Photo: Amazon



15/16 2. Avocado Millennials' favorite fruit is now a floatie. We'll "toast" to that. Photo: Walmart

16/16 1. Donut The "funnest" floatie by far with the perfect shape and the sharpest design. Photo: Walmart

