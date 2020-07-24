Living / Culture / Life Hacks / Sports
Lebron James

The LeBron James Pandemic Jam Rules For Playing Basketball During a Health Crisis

by Jeff Kronenfeld

LeBron James didn’t become basketball’s GOAT by ignoring doctors. While cartoon characters can bounce back from any injury, 35-year-olds aren’t so lucky. What is the secret to the three-time MVP’s longevity despite a global pandemic? Is he secretly taking Michael Jordan’s Secret Sauce, a steroid popular with animated athletes? Of course not! But, it’s not all talent, hard work, and genetics either. James takes his diet and exercise as seriously as Bugs Bunny baking a carrot cake.

The superstar brings those same smarts to the NBA’s much-touted bubble. And no, it’s nothing like Pauly Shore’s Bio-dome, except for maybe all the secret partying. Located at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, it isn’t quite like a spaceship. Still, it’s probably good practice for James. He is set to star in the much-awaited sequel to Space Jam due out next year. In the meantime, he’ll be working towards winning a fourth NBA Championship. To do that, James must keep himself and his teammates safe. Here are some tips for how to ball safely like LeBron James during the global pandemic.

Cover Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

Hit the Road: Make the Most Of Your Summer Road Trip With These 20 Essential Items

My Fellow Americans: Kanye West Drops Presidential Bid In Shortest Political Run Ever

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.