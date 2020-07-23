Baseball Is Back: The Best Ballpark Beers to Toast the Slow Return of America’s Beloved Sport

Photo: Bluepoint Brewing

ESPN and other sports-centric channels have been pretty boring for the last few months. That’s because back in March, the NBA, NHL, and pretty much every league in the world either cancelled or put a pause on the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, Major League Baseball was in the midst of spring training with only a few weeks left until the season was set to begin. When all the other leagues shut down, so did baseball. But, after months of negotiating, and figuring out safety protocols, baseball is set to return on July 23 with a 60-game schedule (instead of the usual 162) and we couldn’t be more stoked.

Even though it’s highly unlikely that any fans will be in attendance at MLB games (or any other league) this season, that won’t stop us from recreating the game day experience at home. And no day at the (home) ballpark is complete without beer.

That’s why we decided to make a list of our favorite ballpark beers to toast to the return of America’s pastime and a little sliver of summer normalcy. Check them all out below.

1/8 Alesmith Pale Ale .394 To pay homage to the late, great Tony Gwynn and his ridiculous batting average during the 1994 season, Alesmith launched San Diego Pale Ale .394 back in 2014. It’s hoppy and highly crushable, just like all the balls Gwynn hit over the wall during his Hall of Fame career. Photo: Alesmith

2/8 Bluepoint Pinstripe Pilsner Yankees fans must have been more bummed to see the season paused than many other times because they’re stacked with budding stars. Luckily, they can cheer them on from their recliner while drinking Bluepoint Brewing’s Pinstripe Pilsner. It’s light, crisp, clean, and highly crushable while you celebrate back-to-back jacks. Photo: Bluepoint



3/8 Devils Backbone Earned Run Ale This 4.2 percent golden ale is perfect for the combination of baseball and warm summer weather. It’s sessionable and highly crushable with its base of pale malts along with floral hops. It’s a great beer to celebrate the defending World Series champions. Photo: Devils Backbone

4/8 Boulevard Hustle Up Made for the 2020 Kansas City Royals season, Boulevard Hustle Up is a 100-calorie blonde ale that’s perfectly suited for summer drinking. Grab one after a backyard game of catch and enjoy this crisp, refreshing brew. Photo: Boulevard



5/8 Karbach Crawford Bock Named for the “Crawford Boxes” section of Tropicana Field (home of the Houston Astros), this dark bock beer features toasted caramel and rich malty flavors. It’s the perfect respite from the usual lighter, hoppy summer baseball beers. Photo: Karbach

6/8 Mikkeller Henry Hops This hop-centric beer is brewed for Mets fans to enjoy at the stadium while they either root on the Metropolitans in victory or drown their sorrows during their impending defeat. It’s full of citrus flavors with Citra, Mosiac, and Simcoe hops. Photo: Mikkeller



7/8 Rhinegeist Hustle If you’re a fan of the Cincinnati Reds (or you just enjoy beer), grab a sixer of Rhinegeist Hustle for the upcoming season. This 6 percent IPA is nice mix of floral hops and juicy tropical fruits. It pairs well with baseball and days spent sitting in a lawn chair in the sun. Photo: Rhinegeist

8/8 Goose Island Sox Golden Ale This 5 percent golden ale was brewed to be enjoyed at White Sox games in 2020. Sadly, that won’t happen. But you can still purchase this easy drinking, refreshing, slightly sweet brew to drink in the comfort of your own home. Photo: Goose Island

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.