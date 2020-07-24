10 Tequila-Shooting Hacks to Avoid Spitting It Up For National Tequila Day

Sure, this National Tequila Day will be a little different from most. Maybe you usually head out on the town to celebrate the Mexican agave-based spirit and all of its sweet, spicy, vegetal goodness. Well, this year you can’t because of the ongoing pandemic. Still, that shouldn’t stop you and your fellow drinkers from getting your tequila-based drink on. It’s still a celebration. Shots are in order.

If you don’t want to end up face down on your front lawn this year while also steering clear of the ribbing you’ll get from your friends if you’re involved in a spit take, you’ll peruse our very scientific, highly educational tequila shooting tips. Check them all out below.

1/10 Always Be Ready If you know you’re going to be taking shots of low-quality tequila, you better be ready. It’s no fun being in mid-conversation and someone hands you a shot and says “go!”

2/10 Stay Away From The Bottom Shelf Sure, you’re downing it really fast. You still want to stay away from bottom-shelf tequila as it will be harsh and make the following morning pretty unbearable.



3/10 Imagine It's Candy You wouldn’t spit up candy would you? Well, imagine that instead of potentially harsh agave-based alcohol, you’re sipping on a delicious, buttery, sugary treat. That definitely won’t make you yack.

4/10 Take A Breath If you’re a person who doesn’t enjoy tequila, this shot probably isn’t for you. Either way, if you’re trying to taste the spirit as little as possible the key is to breathe out before taking the shot.



5/10 Salt And Lime Are A Must If you’re going to be shooting tequila, you have to do it right. You need to have salt and lime on hand for the proper tequila shot flavor combination.

6/10 Know The Order You need to know the order in which you taste each ingredient. Lick your hand (or squeeze some lime juice), pour salt onto it, lick the salt, take the shot, and then bite into a lime. It’s magic.



7/10 Finish The Whole Shot Down the whole shot in one gulp. Trust us. If you’re drinking lower quality tequila you probably won’t want to go back in for another sip to finish it. Also, if you leave your shot glass half full you’ll look like a chump.

8/10 Pace Yourself Don’t take shot after shot. You’re not in college anymore. Unless you want to waste the next day by sleeping until 4 p.m. you’ll pace yourself. Your liver will thank you.



9/10 Use A Chaser With any shot, if you’re not a huge fan of the flavor, the key is to have a chaser. You’ll shoot it so fast you won’t even taste it if you follow it with a shot of pickle juice, tomato juice, or orange juice. Or better yet, a beer.

10/10 On Second Thought, Just Sip It In all honestly, you shouldn’t even be doing shots of tequila. Find yourself a nice bottle of higher end stuff, pour it into a glass, and sip it like an adult.

