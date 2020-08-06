Living / Sex and Relationships
friends with benefits

Study Says Friends With Benefits Arrangements Are Not Feelings-Free

by Mandatory Editors

Friends with benefits (FWB) arrangements sound almost too good to be true. Are they? A recent survey of 1,023 Americans and Brits took a hard look at how these sex-centric (and supposedly no-strings-attached) relationships actually unfold. Respondents in the survey had an average of 2.5 friends with benefits under their belts (and in their beds) and provided some surprising insights into the nature of these alliances. Spoiler alert: sex with a side of companionship is not uncomplicated. We dig into the details of this study to find out what exactly goes on behind closed doors – and in the hearts of those involved — in an FWB arrangement.

Cover Photo: WANDER WOMEN COLLECTIVE (Getty Images)

