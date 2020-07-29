What Your Style of Face Mask Says About You

Respirator Mask

You're a prepper and have had this mask in your basement bunker for years, so you have to admit you were kind of delighted when the pandemic finally gave you an excuse to bust it out (and to brag to all your friends about how prepared you were). You're so intense about protecting yourself against COVID-19 that you wear your respirator mask from the moment you get up to the time your head hits the pillow again, even if you stay home alone all day ordering nonperishable food online. "Better safe than sorry" is your motto.