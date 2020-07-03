Living / Food & Drink
lagers

Red, White and Brewed: The Best All-American Craft Lagers For a Socially-Distanced Fourth

by Christopher Osburn

To say this is the strangest summer of our lives is the understatement of the century. If you had to pick a TV show that best sums up our contemporary lives, it would be Stranger Things. We live in a world where summer is coming on strong with high temperatures, seemingly endless sunny days, and a constant desire to sip on a beer while you sit in a lawn chair near a large body of water. But, while summer is here, that doesn’t mean COVID-19 is gone. It’s going to be a summer of social distancing, staying safe and healthy, and it all starts with the Fourth of July.

Even though you’re not likely to see a sanctioned fireworks display this Independence Day, you still might attend (or throw) a socially distanced, mask-adorned Fourth of July gathering. And, if you are, you’re going to need to bring the right beer for this odd summer.

If you ask us, there’s no better summer style than the classic, refreshing lager. That’s why we’ve decided to forego the IPAs, pale ales, and wheat beers in favor of crisp lagers this Fourth. Check out some of our favorites below and pair them with grilled meats and good times (while you stand 6 feet apart) with your friends.

