No Fireworks, No Prob: The Most Explosively Hoppy Beers to Drink on the Fourth

This year, the Fourth of July is going to look quite a bit different from most years. Just like the cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day parades back in March, many cities have decided not to put on fireworks displays this year. It seems like a no-brainer to us. A giant crowd of people standing shoulder to shoulder while they stare gap-mouthed at a bunch of explosions in the sky? Yeah, that’s a recipe for a COVID-19 disaster. So, this year, even if your city is still planning a fireworks display, stay home. Instead of fireworks in the sky, opt for sparklers and explosively hoppy beers at home.

Lucky for you, we did the work for you. We selected eight of our favorite hop-centric beers that pair perfectly with social distancing and a Fourth of July spent at home. Check them all out below.

Cover Photo: LOVE_LIFE (Getty Images)

1/8 Cigar City Florida Man You’ve probably heard of Cigar City’s flagship hoppy brew Jai Alai. But, if you want to delve further into the Tampa brewery’s offerings, you can’t go wrong with Florida Man. This double IPA is full of Citra, Azacca, El Dorado, and Mandarina Bavarian hops. It’s refreshing and full of fresh citrus flavors. Photo: Cigar City

2/8 Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA When it comes to hop-centric brewing, Sam Calagione and Dogfish Head are the OGs. His 120 Minute IPA is by no means a new beer. But, it has stood the test of time. It gets its unique flavor from being continuously hopped for (you guessed it) 60 minutes before being dry hopped. Photo: Dogfish Head



3/8 Elysian Space Dust West Coast IPAs are known for their massive hop presence and sometimes bitter backbone. Elysian Space Dust is no different. This 8.2 percent ABV IPA is well-balanced due to the addition of dry hopping later in the process. Photo: Elysian

4/8 Firestone Walker Mind Haze Mind Haze is well-suited for summer drinking and has the massive hop presence we all crave. It’s hazy, full of tropical fruit flavors, and brewed with Cashmere and Mandarin hops before being dry-hopped with Azaccam Idaho 7, El Dorado, Mosaic, and Cashmere hops. Photo: Firestone Walker



5/8 Lagunitas Hop Stoopid Lagunitas knows a thing or two about hoppy beers. And, with a name like Hop Stoopid, you pretty much know what you’re getting with this 8 percent ABV IPA. It’s full of hop flavor from the addition of multiple varieties and the fact that it was also dry hopped, only adding to the “stooped” amount of hops. Photo: Lagunitas

6/8 New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze It all started with Voodoo Ranger and over the years, New Belgium has upped the ante on this already classic brew. One of the hoppiest is Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze. It’s 7.5 percent ABV, unfiltered, and an explosion of fresh citrus and tropical fruit flavors. Photo: New Belgium



7/8 Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing If you enjoy hoppy and hazy beers, you can’t go wrong with Hazy Little Thing. In a market where hazy beers exploded in the last few years, it’s hard to beat this New England-style IPA with its Comet, Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, and El Dorado hops. Photo: Sierra Nevada

8/8 Stone Enjoy By IPA Beer doesn’t last forever (unless it’s supposed to be aged). For fresh beer, you’ll find a sell-by date printed somewhere on the bottle or can. Stone took this one step further when they began producing Enjoy By IPA. But, it’s more than gimmick. This hop-centric brew is full of fresh citrus, subtle bitterness, and thirst-quenching refreshment you expect from a West Coast IPA. Photo: Stone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.