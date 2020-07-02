Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Premium Vodkas

If you’re not a fan of vodka, your eyes likely don’t venture past the lowest level of swill at your local liquor store. If you’re only mixing it with orange juice, or into some neon-hued Kool-Aid-based punch, you probably don’t need to spend more $15 for a plastic handle. But, if you actually enjoy vodka with all of its nuanced flavors (yes, good vodka doesn’t just taste like vodka), you’re going to want to spend a little more.

That’s why we decided to make a list of 10 of our favorite premium vodkas. Proving that vodka is truly a global spirit, these bottles are from all corners of the globe, from France and the U.S. to Sweden and even England. Check them all out below.

1/10 Absolut Elyx Absolut is a big name in the vodka world. So, it was a big deal when the Swedish company launched Elyx back in 2013. Made from single estate wheat and distilled in a still from 1921 using naturally filtered water from the aquifers in Ahus, Sweden, it's unique, crisp, and memorable. Photo: Absolut

2/10 Beluga Russia knows a thing or two about vodka. So, knowing that Beluga is one of the most popular brands in the country is kind of a big deal. Made in Siberia, this vodka is a mix of old and new techniques. The result is a pure, crisp, refreshing vodka perfectly suited for all of your favorite cocktails. Photo: Beluga



3/10 Belvedere This vodka brand has nothing to do with the hit TV show of the same name from the ‘80s (sadly). This Polish vodka is made using Polish Dankowskie rye before being quadruple-distilled. The result is a perfectly balanced, pure, smooth vodka. Photo: Belvedere

4/10 Black Cow When it comes to vodka ingredients, you probably don’t expect to see milk. But, that’s exactly what this English vodka is made from. The base is exclusively milk from grass-fed British cows. The result is a smooth, rich, almost buttery vodka. Photo: Black Cow



5/10 Chopin When many people think of vodka, they imagine potatoes. Chopin isn’t just any potato-based vodka, it’s actually the most awarded potato vodka in the world. There’s a reason it gets so much praise. It’s full of flavor, smooth, and perfectly suited for vodka soda or a bloody Mary. Photo: Chopin

6/10 Ciroc When it comes to celebrity booze brands, there are a lot of duds, but Diddy’s Ciroc isn’t one of them. This grape-based, ultra-premium vodka is made in France. It’s cold fermented and distilled five times. The result is a vodka so smooth you won’t even want to mix it with anything else. Photo: Ciroc



7/10 Grey Goose Grey Goose is one of the most popular vodkas on the planet for a reason. This wheat-based vodka is distilled near Picardy, France, before being blended with spring water in Cognac. It’s soft, sweet, and endlessly smooth. Photo: Grey Goose

8/10 Hangar 1 One of the best American-made vodkas on the market, Hangar 1 is made with a combination of grapes and grains to create a unique, evenly balanced spirit perfectly suited for slow sipping or mixing into your after-dinner cocktail. Photo: Hangar 1



9/10 Ketel One This Dutch vodka from Nolet Distillery in Schiedam, the Netherlands, is made from 100 percent wheat in copper pot stills. It’s filtered through charcoal before resting in tile-covered tanks before bottling. It’s crisp, sweet, and perfect for your favorite cocktails. Photo: Ketel One

10/10 Van Gogh This 80-proof Dutch vodka is known for its high-quality and crisp flavor. This wheat, corn, and barley-based super-premium vodka is perfectly balanced, smooth, and stands out well in Moscow Mules, Cosmos, and Screwdrivers. Photo: Van Gogh

