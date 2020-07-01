Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Premium Gins

Gin is one of the most adaptable spirits ever created. Even though the main ingredient is always juniper berries (that give gin its “gin-like” flavor), the spirit can also include any number of herbs and botanicals. One example is well-known brand Hendrick’s, which uses rose and cucumber to give it a unique flavor. It’s the base for some of the most well-known cocktails ever conceived, including the gin and tonic, negroni, gin rickey, gin gimlet, and others.

If you’re just an occasional gin drinker, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Gordon’s, Broker’s, or Beefeater. If you’re stepping up your gin game, there’s a whole tier above those brands just waiting to be discovered. Check out some of our favorite premium gins below.

Photo: George Rose (Getty Images)

1/10 Bluecoat American Dry Gin This award-winning, small-batch gin is distilled five times using 100 percent organic botanicals. The result is a unique, refreshing, crisp gin perfectly suited for a summery negroni or gin gimlet. Photo: Bluecoat

2/10 Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin You might not think of Ireland when you think of gin. But, maybe you should. That’s because Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin should have a place in your liquor cabinet. It’s spicy, sweet, and full of citrus and floral notes. Photo: Gunpowder Irish Gin



3/10 Fords Gin Fords Gin has only been made since 2012, but it has already become a favorite of the bartending community. And we always trust the tastes of bartenders. It gets its unique flavor because the botanicals are steeped for 15 hours before distilling. Photo: The 86 Co.

4/10 Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin Located in the Yarra Valley in Victoria, Australia, Five Pillars is really cranking out some high-quality gin. Its Rare Dry Gin is well-balanced, crisp, and full of citrus, cardamom, lavender, and star anise, among other herbs and botanicals. Photo: Four Pillars



5/10 Plymouth Gin Produced since the 1700s, Plymouth is one of the most respected gin brands in the world. This classic gin is made with juniper, lemon peels, and angelica root. That’s it. Simple and perfect. Photo: Plymouth

6/10 Sipsmith London Dry Gin When Sipsmith was founded in 2009, it became the first copper pot still distillery to open in London in almost 200 years. That’s a lot of pressure for a small distillery. But the product lives up to the hype with lots of juniper, cassia bark, ground almond, and orris root. Photo: Sipsmith



7/10 St. George Terroir Gin If you’re a fan of gins where other flavors are almost as dominant as juniper, this is your bottle. On top of juniper berries, this unique, floral gin gets its flavor from Douglas Fir, sage, and bay laurel. Photo: St. George

8/10 Tanqueray No. 10 Gin If you’re a fan of gin, you’ve probably tried Tanqueray before. But you might not have made the leap to No. 10. Well, we’re here to tell you that you probably should. With its floral , citrus, and juniper backbone, it’s perfectly suited for a classic gin and tonic. Photo: Tanqueray



9/10 The Botanist Gin Islay is known for its peated Scotch whiskies, but one of the most well-known brands (Bruichladdich) decided to make a gin a few years ago. The result is a truly unique, floral, and pine-filled gin made with 22 botanicals foraged on the island. Photo: The Botanist

10/10 Nolet's Silver Dry Gin The Dutch know quite a bit about gin. Many historians believe that while the English popularized gin, the Dutch actually invented it. Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin is one of the best examples of Dutch gin with its sweet, botanical-driven gin that tempers the juniper with those of Turkish rose, raspberry, and other flavors. Photo: Nolet’s

