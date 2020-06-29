Living / Food & Drink
cocktails

Mandatory Summer Cocktail Guide: 10 Trending Drinks Based on the Weirdest Year

by Christopher Osburn

It’s summer and we’re in the midst of the strangest year in modern history. Can you remember a time when your day-to-day life seemed more like a science fiction film? But, with all the weirdness surrounding us, it’s still summer. COVID-19 can’t stop the sun from shining and the temperatures from rising. It also can’t stop our thirst for fresh, seasonal cocktails. Check out some of our favorite drinks for the summer of coronavirus below.

Check out Mandatory merch at our online shop!

Photo: petrenkod (Getty Images)

Alcohol Education: 10 Mandatory Facts to Know About Mezcal

Solo summer road-tripper: The Best American Sites to Visit Since You’re Too Afraid to Fly (Or Be Near Anyone)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.