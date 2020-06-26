RANKED! The Best New Summer Beers to Get This Season Cranked Into Overdrive

Even though it might not seem like it with everything going on in the world, summer has officially begun. Hopefully, you’ll be able to enjoy the beautiful, warm, sunny weather (while social distancing of course) as much as possible from now until September. Go for a hike (wear a mask or bring one), schedule a camping trip, or just sit in an Adirondack-style chair while you overlook a lake, pond, or kiddie pool. But no matter what you plan to do, make sure you stock up on the most important summer accessory: beer. Many of your favorite brands have released new beers that are perfectly suited for summer refreshment. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/9 9. Ale Asylum FVCK COVID 2.0 Wisconsin’s Ale Asylum released a beer called “FVCK COVID” and it was so popular it decided to follow it up with a 2.0 version. The second beer is a hazy pale that’s full of fresh, tropical fruit flavors, with a subtle hop presence. Potentially the perfect summer quarantine beer. Photo: Ale Asylum

2/9 8. 10 Barrel Guava Crush If you’ve missed out on the “Crush” series of beers in past summers, the time is right to get acquainted with its newest offering: Guava Crush. It’s called Crush for a reason, since this 5.3 percent ABV Berliner Weisse is tart, refreshing, and full of sweet guava flavor. Photo: 10 Barrel



3/9 7. Breckenridge Mountain Beach It doesn’t matter that there are no beaches on mountains. That didn’t stop the folks at Colorado’s Breckenridge Brewery from releasing a highly crushable 4.5 percent ABV session beer full of tropical fruit and citrus flavors perfect for a day on a mountain or a day at the beach. Photo: Breckenridge

4/9 6. Great Divide Margarita Gose Who doesn’t enjoy an ice-cold margarita on a hot day? Why spend all afternoon getting ingredients together to make a batch when you can simply crack open a Great Divide Margarita Gose? This 5.8 percent gose is tart and refreshing with lime puree, makrut lime leaf, and Himalayan pink salt and was even partially aged in tequila barrels. Photo: Great Divide



5/9 5. Blue Point Imperial Sunshine Blue Point obviously doesn’t agree that all summer beers should be light and have very low ABV. That’s because its Imperial Sunshine sits at a stout 9.6 percent ABV. It’s a great beer for the end of a long, sunny day with its supremely citrus-filled flavors. Photo: Blue Point

6/9 4. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 1985 We’re all about a good throwback. We love the Jaws cans from Narragansett from past years. That’s why we were so excited when New Belgium launched Voodoo Ranger 1985. This 6.7 percent ABV, subtly hoppy, totally hazy brew is the perfect complement to a summer evening rewatching Back to the Future or Teen Wolf. Photo: New Belgium



7/9 3. Oskar Blues Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA We love hazy beers during the summer months. That’s why we’re spending a large portion of June through September drinking this 7.2 percent ABV hazy brew full of Strata, Eureka, Cashmere, Enigma and Hallertau Blanc hops. It’s the perfect beer for quenching your thirst after an afternoon mowing the lawn. Photo: Oskar Blues

8/9 2. Creature Comforts Tritonia Gose Summer beers should be refreshing and (hopefully) highly crushable. Creature Comforts Tritonia Gose fits the bill completely. It’s thirst-quenching and tart with flavors of coriander and sea salt. At 4.5 percent ABV, you can keep the refreshment coming all day long. Photo: Creature Comforts



9/9 1. Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion You can always count on Firestone Walker to release something new and unique for the summer. This year, the California-based brewery dropped its newest Luponic Distortion beer with hops from the Pacific Northwest, New Zealand, and Germany. It’s a hazy, sweet, hoppy trip around the world since none of us will actually be traveling this summer. Photo: Firestone Walker

