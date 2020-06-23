Quench Your Thirst On National Hydration Day With Hydros

Summer is here with its hazy, humid, sunny days that seem to last forever. The rainy days of spring are over, and it looks like we’re in for a hot, cloudless summer. While we love day after day of 80 degrees-plus temperatures with nothing but blue skies (as long as we have the respite of AC to duck into), we know that we’re guilty of not drinking enough water. Since June 23 is National Hydration Day, we figured that the time was right to change that.

Sure, we could set a reminder on our phone to drink more water throughout the day. Or, we could just buy a Hydros bottle, pitcher, or carafe. With filters made from coconut shell carbon (not ionic plastic resin), this bottle is totally affordable, eco-friendly, and the perfect alternative to your go-to plastic bottled water. Since you only need to change the filter every two months, you’ll save money because you don’t have to buy case after case of bottled water and you’ll lower your carbon footprint.

The best part? Hydros was designed to filter your tap water really quickly. Instead of sitting and watching water slowly dribble out of the competitor’s filters, you’ll be ready to drink that high-quality H2O in seconds instead of minutes.

So, do yourself a favor and grab a Hydros bottle, carafe, or pitcher and drink more water this summer. You’ll stay healthier, feel better, and have more energy to sit in a chair in the middle of a kiddie pool, pounding beers all day.

Photo: krisanapong detraphiphat (Getty Images)

