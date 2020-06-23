Brewery Offers $20K to Hike the 2200-Mile Appalachian Trail and Drink Beer, As If There’s Another Way

If you’re like many of us, you’ve been stuck at home for the last few months hiding away from COVID-19. By now, you might be starting to get a little stir crazy. Wouldn’t it be great to get out and go for a hike? After months in quarantine, enjoying some fresh air sounds pretty great, right? How about a 2,200-mile hike? What if, on top of enjoying a crazy long hike, you’d also get $20K from a brewery? That probably sounds too good to be true.

Well, it’s not. Virginia’s Devils Backbone Brewing Company wants to bring you on an epic hike on the famed Appalachian Trail — the whole Appalachian Trail. All 2,200 miles of it. You’ll start in Maine and end in Georgia and it will take roughly five to seven months depending on how quickly you walk.

Maybe it’s not already on your bucket list, but how cool would it be to say that you hiked the whole Appalachian Trail? Plus, as we mentioned above, Devils Backbone also wants to give you $20K on top of it. Plus, we’re assuming they’ll be providing beer along the way (you have to stay hydrated, right?).

The brewery is now accepting applications for a job it’s referring to as “Chief Hiking Officer.” If you qualify, on top of 20,000 clams, they’ll outfit you with gear, fly you to the beginning of the trail, and even host a few events for you along the way when you’re not trudging through the mountains.

The hike itself is set to take place sometime in 2021. The site doesn’t mention when, but we assume it will probably happen after the COVID-19 pandemic is in our rearview mirror. So, if you’re an adventurous person who considers hiking through 14 states to be a good time, apply now. If not, enjoy beer in the comfort of your own home while you binge-watch Netflix.

Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

