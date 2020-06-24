Hard Seltzer Has Officially Gone Overboard With White Claw-Infused Pizza Dough

If you ever watched the comedy series Happy Days, you might be aware of an episode where Henry Winkler’s character Fonzie literally jumps over a shark on water skis. For those unaware, this moment in television history was the origin of the term “jump the shark.” Since then, the phrase has been used many times to describe the moment something was ruined. Well, now it’s hard seltzer’s turn because White Claw has officially jumped the shark.

The folks at White Claw must have heard about the practice of importing New York City tap water to other places in order to make more flavorful pizza dough. But they must not have been paying close attention because at no point has anyone heard any rumors about hard seltzer being added to the dough instead. This didn’t stop them from adding the popular hard seltzer to the dough anyway.

Yes, you read that right. The usual water is being swapped out for hard seltzer. And no, this isn’t just some weird gimmicky recipe they want you to try at home. They actually convinced a pizza chain to join them in this nonsense. Popular fast-casual chain Blaze Pizza announced that they’re now making White Claw pizza crust (for whatever reason).

The strange idea came from White Claw and Blaze Executive Chef Brad Kent who must have been thinking, “What popular product can we add to our pizzas for no reason in order to get extra press?” Well, the answer is mango-flavored White Claw. It will be infused into the crust and you probably won’t be able to taste any difference anyway. But, by all means, go try it or just eat regular pizza and probably enjoy it a lot more.

Photo: Eric Savage (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)



7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)



11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.