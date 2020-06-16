Living / Life Hacks
gym

The Rusty American’s Guide For Getting Back to Being a Douchebag Gym Rat

by Mandatory Editors

Congratulations! You made it through coronavirus quarantine intact and alive. Now, after months of overeating and inactivity, you’re eager to get back in shape. Gyms are reopening across the country, and you’re determined to be among the first to pick up those weights, tire yourself out on the treadmill, and lose that “quarantine 15.” Before you dive back into your exercise routine and work up that long-awaited sweat, however, make sure you review the proper gym etiquette. We’ve made it easy for you with this rusty American’s guide to getting back to being a douchebag gym rat.

Cover Photo: Deagreez (Getty Images)

Order up: The Rusty American Guide For Getting Back to Being a Royal A-hole in Restaurants

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Form of Exercise Says About You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.