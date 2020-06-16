Living / Food & Drink
whiskeys

Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Premium Whiskeys

by Christopher Osburn

Sometimes, in order to get a good, high-quality bottle of whiskey (or whisky) you have to spend a little money. Sure, you can grab a $20 or even a $30 bottle of bourbon, rye, or Scotch and be completely content. But, if you’re really serious about whiskey and you want to purchase something truly special, you’ll have to fork over a little bit more. No, we’re not talking about shelling out the equivalent of a month’s rent (unless you really like whiskey). There are exceptional finds in the $75 to $200 range.

And since we don’t want you charging $150 to your credit card for a bottle of whiskey you may or may not enjoy, we decided to make a list of our 10 favorite premium brands. We selected bourbons, rye, Scotches, Irish whiskeys, and Japanese whiskeys less than $200. Check them all out below.

