Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Premium Whiskeys

Sometimes, in order to get a good, high-quality bottle of whiskey (or whisky) you have to spend a little money. Sure, you can grab a $20 or even a $30 bottle of bourbon, rye, or Scotch and be completely content. But, if you’re really serious about whiskey and you want to purchase something truly special, you’ll have to fork over a little bit more. No, we’re not talking about shelling out the equivalent of a month’s rent (unless you really like whiskey). There are exceptional finds in the $75 to $200 range.

And since we don’t want you charging $150 to your credit card for a bottle of whiskey you may or may not enjoy, we decided to make a list of our 10 favorite premium brands. We selected bourbons, rye, Scotches, Irish whiskeys, and Japanese whiskeys less than $200. Check them all out below.

Photo: LightFieldStudios (Getty Images)

1/10 Ardbeg Corryvreckan (Single Malt Scotch) Islay distillery Ardbeg is known for its rich, peaty whiskies. If you’re willing to splurge, one of its best offerings is Corryvreckan. This supremely smoky, peaty, smooth whisky is named for a nearby whirlpool. Price: $99 Photo: Ardbeg

2/10 Redbreast 15 (Irish Whiskey) This single pot still distilled whiskey was aged for 15 years. That number of years spent in a barrel might make you fearful that you’ll have to spend a crazy amount of money to get your hands on a bottle. Surprisingly, this sweet, smooth offering with hints of caramel and dried fruits isn’t as expensive as you might assume. Price: $109 Photo: Redbreast



3/10 Stagg Jr. (Bourbon) Just like Booker’s, Stagg Jr. is uncut and unfiltered. It’s rich, bold, malty, and spent almost 10 years aging. The result is a bourbon with flavors like caramel, honey, cinnamon, and just a hint of wood smoke. Price: $149 Photo: Stagg

4/10 E.H. Taylor, Jr. (Straight Rye) Sure, you can get a great bottle of rye for around $40. But, if you really want to try a nuanced, flavorful, slow-sipping rye, you’ll get a bottle of E.H. Taylor. This low-corn, high-rye and barley-based whiskey is clean, spicy, and perfect. Price: $99 Photo: E.H. Taylor



5/10 The Macallan 15 Year Fine Oak (Single Malt Scotch) Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any bottle from The Macallan. If you’re new to Scotch, there’s no better bottle than The Macallan 12. But, if you’re stepping it up a bit, The Macallan 15 Fine Oak is full of cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla sweetness mixed with just a hint of spice. Price: $128 Photo: The Macallan

6/10 W.L. Weller Special Reserve (Bourbon) There’s a reason W.L. Weller Special Reserve is referred to as “the original wheat bourbon.” It’s smooth, full of wheat, and bottled at 90 proof. The result is a whiskey full of corn sweetness tempered with rich wheat. Price: $89 Photo: W.L. Weller



7/10 Yamazaki 12 (Japanese Whisky) When it comes to Japanese whisky, few names carry as much weight as Yamazaki. If you truly want to appreciate the artistry of Japanese whisky, you’ll grab a bottle of Yamazaki 12. This whisky, with hints of tropical fruits, winter spices, and vanilla, was made for slow sipping. Price: $159 Photo: Yamazaki

8/10 Yellow Spot (Irish Whiskey) Aged for 12 years, Yellow Spot is a can’t-miss Irish whiskey. It’s full of flavors like pepper, cloves, honey, vanilla, and tropical fruits. It’s perfectly suited for sipping neat on a cool evening. Price: $100 Photo: Yellow Spot



9/10 Booker's (Bourbon) Back in 1992, Booker Noe (father of current master distiller Fred Noe) launched Booker’s. This small batch, uncut, unfiltered bourbon isn’t for whiskey novices. It’s spicy, smooth, and unique. It's perfectly suited for sipping by a campfire. Price: $99 Photo: Beam Suntory

10/10 Lagavulin Distiller’s Edition (Single Malt Scotch) There’s a reason Lagavulin is comic actor, writer, and all-around gentleman Nick Offerman’s favorite whisky. This Islay-born, peat-smoked single malt is sweet, rich, and full of herbal flavors, with a pleasing hit of smoke at the end. Price: $149 Photo: Lagavulin

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.