Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Cheap Vodkas

It’s no secret that in the alcohol world, vodka has a pretty bad reputation. It’s the go-to for easy college-age shots, a mixer when you want to get drunk without tasting any alcohol, and the second ingredient in the frat-house favorite Redbull and vodka. We’re not here to dispel those rumors. Facts are facts and vodka is what it is. But, just because it’s the base for your jungle juice, that doesn’t mean that it can’t be well-made, nuanced, and flavorful. Plus, it’s a myth that all vodkas taste the same. Don’t believe us? Try blind taste-testing five random brands and you’ll see what we mean.

On the other hand, there are a lot of harsh, bottom-of-the-barrel, low-quality, killer hangover-inducing vodkas on the market. Many of these brands draw you in like a siren’s song with their $10 price tag and plastic handle. Don’t listen to them. You’ll walk up the next day feeling like your boat crashed into the rocks head-first over and over again. Fear not. There are bargains to be had. We made a list of the 10 best cheap vodkas to sip and mix with. Check them all out below.

Photo: Cris Cantón (Getty Images)

1/10 Absolut You’ve probably seen Absolut’s fun, quirky, and sometimes poignant ads in magazines over the years. Maybe you’ve never tried this vodka. Well, now’s the time to try this winter wheat-based vodka. It’s richer than you’d expect from a vodka and smooth as butter. Price: $20 Photo: Absolut

2/10 Deep Eddy In case you didn’t realize that Austin, Texas, was becoming a vodka hotbed, Deep Eddy is also distilled there. This small-batch vodka is all natural and made with corn. Plus, if you enjoy the smooth, mellow flavor of the original vodka, they also make a handful of great flavored vodkas. Price: $15 Photo: Deep Eddy



3/10 Finlandia If you read that Finlandia is made with pure glacial spring water and locally grown barley, you might assume that you’d pay a hefty price for it. Well, Finlandia, with its warming heat and smooth, sweet flavor, is less than $20 at most stores. Price: $15 Photo: Finlandia

4/10 New Amsterdam When you see a bottle of New Amsterdam in a store, you’d be surprised at the low price. The bottle is sleek and the liquid inside is sweet and full of fresh citrus zest and a subtle peppery heat. Price: $15 Photo: New Amsterdam



5/10 Prairie Organic If you’ve never tried Prairie Organic Vodka (especially its cucumber vodka), you’re really missing out. This organic, corn-based vodka is made in Minnesota. It’s full of corn sweetness and rich malt flavors. Price: $19 Photo: Prairie Organic

6/10 Råvo Råvo means “raw” and “vodka” in Swedish. It’s made from winter wheat and spring water before being distilled five times. It’s well-balanced, very smooth, and full of sweetness and bright citrus flavors. Price: $20 Photo: Råvo



7/10 Russian Standard If you enjoy mixing with vodka, this versatile vodka should be in your liquor cabinet. Perfect for martinis and vodka sodas, this wheat-based vodka is silky and clean. Price: $17 Photo: Russian Standard

8/10 Seagram's There’s a reason this brand has been in existence since the mid -1800s. You might think of ginger ale when you think of the brand, but their vodka is an absolute bargain. It’s easy to mix with, light, and smooth with little to no harsh heat at the end. Price: $10 Photo: Seagram's



9/10 Tito's Handmade Vodka Because of the appeal of this Austin-based brand, you might not even realize that you can still get a bottle of this corn-based vodka for less than $20. Price: $19.99 Photo: Tito's

10/10 Wódka Wódka is Polish for (you guessed it) vodka. This brand is known for its light, refreshing, and subtly crisp flavor. It’s made from rye, distilled five times, and filtered through charcoal. Price: $12 Photo: Wódka

