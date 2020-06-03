Hilarious Zoom Backgrounds You Could Potentially Consider (But Should Never Commit to)

Necessity is not only the mother of invention, but it’s also the deadbeat dad of comedy, silly Zoom backgrounds included. The COVID-19 pandemic made Zoom meetings part of almost everyone’s lives. Now, we’ve all sat through the awkward silence before a meeting. We’ve seen into the secret lives of our coworkers and really wish we never had. We witnessed our bosses struggle futilely with the simplest tech, leading many to ask, “Why do I work for this moron?” Most of all, we learned humor makes even the worst things bearable, be they economy-destroying plagues or just boring meetings.

Ridiculous Zoom backgrounds are one of the easiest ways to inject a little humor into a snooze-inducing teleconference. While we may be on lockdown, our imaginations are definitely not. Many online jokers are flexing their tech-savvy and funny bones at the same time. From celebrity photobombs to scenes from our favorite shows to even more absurd ideas, Zoom is allowing everyone to become a stand-up comedian, even if they’re sitting down. Here are nine of the funniest Zoom backgrounds to consider if you stopped caring whether you get fired or not.

Cover Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

1/9 'Animal Crossing' The game Animal Crossing has taken the world by storm, specifically, by barnstorm. People really seem to love this game though it reminds us of a Black Mirror episode, but either way, it’s a great way for a quick laugh in an otherwise dreary meeting.

2/9 Lots of Toilet Paper Rappers used to flash gold or diamonds to show how rich they are, but now toilet paper is the ultimate status symbol. That’s why some funny folks have started using giant piles of TP as their Zoom background, which is as funny as it is sad.



3/9 The Kardashians Amateur porn star and future Jenny Craig spokesperson Kim Kardashian and her sisters are the perfect comedic Zoom background to show your willingness to do anything for your 15 minutes of fame.

4/9 This Is Fine This 2013 web comic created by KC Green captures all of our feelings about the current state of the world in three short words. If you want to not-so-subtly show what a dumpster fire you think this Zoom meeting is, then this may be the perfect fun way to express it before you get fired.



5/9 ‘The Office’ Interview Room John Krasinski is taking major heat for selling out his DIY YouTube show Some Good News for a giant pile of cash. While Jim may not be here to give the appropriate response, a suspicious head tilt, with this Zoom background, you can be your own Jim Halpert.

6/9 ‘The Simple Life’ Before the Kardashians ever made an amateur porno, there were Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Their show, The Simple Life, is full of hilarious fails and self-owns that are the perfect amusing diversion for your next coma-inducing Zoom meeting.



7/9 ‘Tiger King’ People can’t get enough of Tiger King, the Netflix docuseries about white trash Siegfried and Roy knock-off Joe Exotic. From Exotic’s nausea-inducing fashion sense to the mistreated animals in his menagerie, it’s no surprise he’s now a popular Zoom background.

8/9 ‘White Girls’ The 2004 film White Girls may be the worst Wayans Brothers flick ever, which is itself an accomplishment. It may have only scored a pathetic 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie has found a second life as a perfectly absurd Zoom background.



9/9 Carpool Karaoke James Corden’s fake nice persona was revealed in a Reddit AMA where we learned he tried to get his writers paid so little they would qualify for food stamps. His Carpool Karaoke skit has been revealed as a fake, too, which is why it’s the perfect Zoom background for pretending a meeting isn’t a total waste of time.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.