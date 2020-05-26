1-Year-Old Chef Becomes Latest Quarantine Prescription For Pure Happiness, Let Us Coin Him ‘Salt Baeby’

Photo: facebook.com/KOBEEATS/

Every day, we scroll through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter in hopes of finding something cute, fun, creative, or exciting to take our minds off of everything going on in the world. When we aren’t working from home, we immerse ourselves in fluffy puppies, snowboarding cats, and adorable toddlers doing very un-toddler-like things. The newest adorable, goofy, character to make us forget about the bleak darkness that now surrounds us is a very unlikely chef. That’s because said chef is a 1-year-old.

Sure, we also spend hours watching YouTube videos of celebrities (and celebrity chefs) making everything from banana bread to chicken parm. But, there is something much more entertaining about a toddler whose excitement for being in the kitchen is only equaled by his still growing fine motor skills.

His name is Kobe (and goes by Kobe Eats) and he’s no flash in the pan of baby food. He has over 1 million followers on Instagram and another 340,000 on TikTok. The videos are simple yet perfect. Kobe (with parents likely within arms reach in case of a flour-filled disaster) always dons his familiar red chef hat and accompanying apron. In more than sixty posts, he perfects everything from a mouthwatering Philly cheesesteak, to vegan chocolate chip cookies, to Middle Eastern steak and rice pilaf.

Although he sometimes get sidetracked by seeing something outside or trying to eat all the ingredients before they make it to the bowl, the end product always looks amazing. We don’t know how much help he get preparing these dishes from mom and dad. But we don’t care. We’re learning to cook during quarantine from a toddler.

