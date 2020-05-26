Living / Life Hacks
The Mandatory Matching Guide to Choosing the Right Foster Dog During Quarantine

by Christopher Osburn

If you’re stuck at home and feeling lonely during coronavirus quarantine, it’s very enticing to adopt a pet. And no, we’re not talking about a goldfish, some exotic parrot, a ferret, or even a cat. We’re talking about bringing a slobbering, furry, four-legged friend of the canine variety home. Yes, as the weeks drag on, adding a puppy (or full-grown dog) to your family is beginning to seem like more and more of a great idea.

But, before you do, you should probably foster a dog. It’s the best way to know that in the long run, you’ll actually want to take care of that adorable pooch. If the reason you’re going to bring a dog into your home is because you’re all out of puzzles and you’re bored with video games, it might not be the right choice. If you’ve always wanted a dog, but never had the time, go for it. You’re probably going to have extra free time for the foreseeable future.

If you’ve made the decision to add a furry companion to your life, you better pick the right one. Luckily, we’re here to help. We’ve come up with a handy dandy guide to choose the perfect pooch for you.

