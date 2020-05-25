RANKED! The 10 Most Patriotic Beers To Drink For Memorial Day

For many, Memorial Day is simply a great day for barbecues, day drinking, parties (though not this year, thanks to social distancing), and the unofficial start of summer. But, it’s actually a federal holiday that was created to honor and mourn all the military members who lost their lives serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It’s observed on the last Monday of May. Since we’re all about honoring, but we still want to enjoy a sunny day playing yard games, the obvious compromise is patriotic beer.

That’s why, to celebrate Memorial Day, we’re going to rank the 10 most patriotic beers you can sip on this year while you grill in your backyard with whomever you happen to be quarantined with.

Photo: Rogue Ales

1/10 10. Pabst Blue Ribbon PBR is as American as apple pie moonshine (and actually pairs really well with it). You can spend your whole day crushing cans of PBR. Plus, it’s red, white, and blue so you can’t go wrong there. Photo: Pabst Blue Ribbon

2/10 9. Budweiser There’s nothing more American than drinking this iconic brew. It’s light, refreshing, and malty. There’s a reason why they call it the “King of Beers.” Photo: Budweiser

3/10 8. Stoudt's American Pale Ale With a name like “American Pale Ale,” you better believe this hoppy and refreshing pale ale belongs on your table this Memorial Day. Photo: Stoudt’s

4/10 7. Yard's Jefferson's Golden Ale This 8 percent strong ale was created from an actual recipe written by Thomas Jefferson. It’s full of honey, rye, and wheat flavors. But, with such a high ABV, it should be as respected as the statesman. Photo: Yard’s



5/10 6. Yuengling Lager D.G. Yuengling & Son is the oldest brewery in America. Its classic lager should definitely make its way into your Memorial Day cooler this and every year. Photo: D.G. Yuengling & Son

6/10 5. Avery Ale To The Chief This beer was first brewed for Inauguration Day back in 2009. They brought it back in 2012 and this “bipartisan blend of malt and hops” is a great way to celebrate the holiday. Photo: Avery

7/10 4. Anchor Liberty Ale This 5.7 percent pale ale has been brewed since 1975 to celebrate the famed midnight ride of Paul Revere. It pairs perfectly with grilled meats and good conversation. Photo: Anchor Brewing

8/10 3. Samuel Adams Boston Lager Samuel Adams was a statesman and one of the founding fathers. So, it makes sense to toast his legacy by drinking this classic, highly crushable beer. Photo: Samuel Adams



9/10 2. 21st Amendment Brew Free Or Die San Francisco’s 21 st Amendment has made name for itself in craft brewing in the last decade. One of its best (and most patriotic) brews is Brew Free or Die. This hoppy, slightly bitter IPA pairs well with juicy cheeseburgers and lawn darts. Photo: 21 st Amendment

10/10 1. Rogue American Amber Ale This American amber ale is not only delicious, it’s actually dedicated to the U.S. Armed Forces. It’s 5.3 percent ABV and full of caramel sweetness and floral hops. It pairs well with good times and better food in quarantine. Photo: Rogue

