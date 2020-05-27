Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Cheap Whiskeys

There’s no denying the fact that you can spend a lot of money on rare whiskey. You could drop as much as a year’s salary on a bottle of 30-year-old Scotch or bourbon. But, for the rest of us, whiskey in the $100 range is splurging big time. Luckily, there is a long list of whiskeys between really expensive and so cheap you feel like you should be adding it to your lawnmower instead of drinking it. For those new to the whiskey game, you might be surprised to know that there are actually great bottles of whiskey under $25.

Since we want to help you find affordable booze worth drinking, we figured that the time was right to list the best cheap bottles of whiskey. We’re not talking about plastic-handled, bottom-shelf swill here. We’re talking about bargain bottles that you can drink neat or mix into your favorite cocktail. Check them all out below.

1/10 Dewar's White Label Blended Scotch Dewar’s White Label is an amazing gateway Scotch whisky. It’s so smooth and rich and chock full of honey, malts, toasted oak, and a subtle hint of smoke. It’d be perfect to enjoy in a glass with a single ice cube or in a classic Scotch-based cocktail. Price: $20 Photo: Dewar’s

2/10 Evan Williams Bourbon If your liquor cabinet doesn’t have a bottle of Evan Williams to use in cocktails or slow sipping, you’re really missing out. This bargain bourbon is full of corn sweetness mixed with dried fruits, vanilla, and caramel. Price: $15 Photo: Evan Williams

3/10 Four Roses Yellow Label Bourbon If you’re a bourbon fan, chances are you’ve sipped on a glass or two of Four Roses Small Batch or one of its other premium brands. But you shouldn’t sleep on the classic Four Roses Yellow Label with its smooth flavor of vanilla, caramel, and toasted oak. Price: $20 Photo: Four Roses

4/10 Jim Beam Bourbon There’s a reason everyone knows the name Jim Beam and it isn’t just because it’s cheap. It’s also a fairly nuanced, smooth bourbon perfect for sipping or mixing. Price: $15 Photo: Beam-Suntory



5/10 Mellow Corn Whiskey There’s a reason bartenders love this ultra-cheap whiskey. That’s because this 100-proof whiskey made up of 90 percent corn and 10 percent rye and malted barley is full of the token corn sweetness you’d expect from a name like “Mellow Corn” as well as rich toasted oak and caramel. It’s the perfect cheap bottle for your favorite whiskey cocktails. Price: $12 Photo: Mellow Corn

6/10 Old Grand-Dad Bourbon This classic bourbon might have been your literal granddad’s go-to, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a spot for it in your liquor cabinet. It’s creamy, fruity, subtly spicy, and really cheap. Price: $15 Photo: Old Grand-Dad

7/10 Rebel Yell Bourbon In recent years, classic brand Rebel Yell got a total makeover. It’s still super cheap, but now it has a really cool label and the juice inside is warming, smooth, and full of spiced apple, vanilla, and toffee flavors while remaining crazy cheap. Price: $15 Photo: Rebel Yell

8/10 Rittenhouse Rye One of the most well-known rye whiskeys is also one of the cheapest. If you like your whiskey spicy, you’ll love Rittenhouse Rye as the spicy kick of rye is first and foremost. But, this complex spirit also has hints of citrus fruits, baked bread, and sour apple. Price: $24 Photo: Rittenhouse



9/10 The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch The most popular whisky in Scotland for a long time, The Famous Grouse is the perfect whisky for those wishing to try Scotch without any fear. That’s because this blended Scotch is smooth, creamy, and full of tropical fruit flavors, with a subtle hint of peat smoke at the finish. Price: $20 Photo: The Famous Grouse

10/10 Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Wild Turkey might conjure up images of college nights filled with too many shots and mornings with splitting headaches. But, since you’re more of a social drinker as an adult, you can appreciate this 101-proof high-rye bourbon that has a great balance of corn sweetness and rye spice. Price: $20 Photo: Wild Turkey

