Living / Food & Drink
vodkas

RANKED! The Worst Flavored Vodkas

by Mandatory Editors

There was never anything wrong with vodka. But that didn’t stop some enterprising marketing asshole from trying to improve on a good thing. We don’t know what the first flavored vodka was, but we do know it created an industry that seems hellbent on one-upping itself with disgusting varieties of the Russian spirit. It used to be that the worst bottle out there was green apple, but now, there are so many crazy incarnations of the clear alcoholic beverage that fruity flavors seem tame in comparison. Curious how bad it’s gotten? Well, we’ve uncovered and ranked the worst flavored vodkas in existence to spare you the stomach-turning taste-testing. You can buy us a drink to thank us later.

Cover Photo: Robert Daly (Getty Images)

Sip it, don’t spread it: Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer

Stop the insanity: Researchers Say Mixing Vodka And Energy Drinks Is As Bad As Cocaine

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.