Craft Beer Week Couldn’t Come at a Better Time, Support Local Brew or Be Watered Down Forever

by Christopher Osburn

Since we’re all busy living our lives under coronavirus quarantine, it’s easy to forget those of us who are struggling. We might still have jobs and have transformed our basement into our makeshift office, but others are out of work and many businesses aren’t doing well. This includes the craft brewing industry in America.

There are around 8,000 breweries in the U.S. today. In a recent survey, more than 60 percent claimed that with the current state of affairs, they wouldn’t be able to remain open for more than three months. That means that we’re potentially going to lose a majority of the growth we’ve seen in craft brewing in the last decade. Many of our favorite breweries will be gone forever if we don’t do something about it. That’s why American Craft Beer Week (May 11-17) couldn’t come at a better time.

Having a national celebration of craft brewing might seem strange in times like these, but this event, which is hosted by the American Brewer’s Association, is the perfect time to buy a gift card or order a few six-packs and some food from your favorite brewery. Every dollar you send their way could be enough to keep them going for another week.

What would the world look like without craft breweries? We would rather not contemplate it, but here are some theories…

