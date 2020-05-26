Expectation vs. Reality: Moving In With the Future Former Love of Your Life

Moving in with your girlfriend is a huge step – and it’s not one you should take lightly. While you could seek out anecdotal evidence from friends who have crossed that bridge before, we prefer the cold, hard facts, like those coming out of a new study from QS Supplies. It surveyed 507 Brits and 791 Americans in relationships about how their living arrangements affected everything from happiness to sexual satisfaction. What they found was that people’s predictions of what living together would look like differed greatly from how the situation actually played out. In this installment of Expectation vs. Reality, we’re analyzing how your relationship might change once you two are under the same roof. Proceed with caution!

Cover Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

1/8 Sex More sex is one of the perks of moving in together…right? Apparently not. Over one-third of respondents (37.6 percent) anticipated more sex after they moved in together, but only 21. 7 percent reported that they did the deed more often once they were cohabitating. Over a third (34.7 percent) of respondents reported they were having less sex than their living separately days. If you think proximity means opportunity, think again.

2/8 Love Just over 29 percent of respondents expected to feel more in love once they were living with their partner, and they were wrong – in a good way. Over 34 percent reported that they felt more in love once they had shacked up. That said, however, 5.3 percent claimed they were less in love now that they lived together, a higher percentage than cohabiting people predicted (1.6 percent).

3/8 Weight Only 12.5 percent of respondents predicted that moving in together would result in weight gain. They were, unfortunately, very wrong. A hefty 34.7 percent packed on the pounds once they were living with their S.O. As for weight loss, a measly 3.8 percent of respondents dropped pounds post-cohabitation.

4/8 Time Together It seems like living together would automatically mean more time for you and your sweetheart, however, that’s just not the case. While 62.9 percent of respondents expected to spend more time together, only 56.4 percent reported that they actually did once they moved in together.



5/8 'Me' Time If you thought living together would save you the time of commuting to and from each other’s separate residences – and therefore provide you with more “me” time, you’re mistaken. While 12.5 percent were hopeful that they’d have more time to chillax alone, only 9.1 percent did in reality. Many respondents (33 percent) reported they had less “me” time than before they were cohabiting.

6/8 Communication Many respondents (47.9 percent) expected that moving in together would mean more communication. In reality, only 40.3 percent of people actually did communicate more once they were under the same roof. There’s only so much talking a couple can do.

7/8 Arguments Close quarters mean more conflict. At least, that’s what the data seems to suggest. Almost 30 percent of respondents reported an increase in arguments after they combined living spaces. A slim minority (12.6 percent) reported fewer arguments. Get ready to practice your negotiation skills – and saying “I’m sorry” – if you’re moving in together.

8/8 Patience If your vision of living together involves you becoming a more patient person, it’s time to readjust your view. While only 7.1 percent of respondents predicted they’d have a shorter temper, in reality, over twice that (15.7 percent) said they had less patience once they were around their partner all the time. We get it. Just try not to punch any walls, OK?

