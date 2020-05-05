Cinco de Solo: The Best Mexican Beers Not From Mexico You Can Enjoy on Your Own This Year

Just because you’re stuck at home alone during coronavirus quarantine doesn’t mean that you should miss out on seasonal, fun holidays like Cinco de Mayo. We already lost St. Patrick’s Day, we’re not going to lose Cinco de Mayo. While you celebrate the Mexican army’s victory in the Battle of Puebla solo, hoist a beer, chow down on some tacos, and sip on some smoky mezcal (or tequila). You deserve it.

This year, since the world is so upside down, mix it up when it comes to the cerveza (“beer” for the non-Spanish speakers) and grab an American Mexican-style beer. Put down the Corona (just kidding) and pick up one of the great brews we’ve listed below.

1/9 21st Amendment El Sully This 4.8 percent ABV Mexican-style lager is full of rich malt presences with a subtle hoppy kick at the end. It pairs well with quesadillas and long days spent social distancing on your deck at home. Photo: 21 st Amendment

2/9 Calidad “There's so much to love about Calidad. It's hard to find an all-day (or all-night) beer that really nails that perfect balance of drinkability and character. There's a beautiful simplicity at play; here's a great beer with the same unassuming style and laid back quality of the SoCal people it was made for, and the heritage it evokes. “— Nick Westbrook, bartender at Farmshop in Santa Monica, California Photo: Calidad

3/9 Cerveza Monopolio “One my current favorite Mexican Lagers comes from Cerveza Monopolio. Interesting fact: the beer is brewed both in Mexico and stateside. Enjoy it paired with Milagro Silver. Feliz Cinco de Mayo!” – Jaime Salas, brand ambassador for Milagro Tequila Photo: Cerveza Monopolio

4/9 Epic Brewing Los Locos “Epic Brewing Los Locos. To be honest, I had only two American Mexican-style beers and the one I liked the most was Los Locos. It’s a beer created with lime and sea salt. A taste of lemon and notes of cucumber give this beer a unique taste and it is very much refreshing and combines very well with tacos and a spicy sauce. A beer which you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo in plenitude.” – Freddy Concepcion Ucan Tuz, bartender at JW Marriot in Cancun, Mexico Photo: Epic Brewing



5/9 Flying Dog Numero Uno "Flying Dog’s Numero Uno summer cerveza was a beer I came across a little while ago and was impressed. It's super refreshing and light with full flavor -- everything you’d want a Mexican style beer to be.” – Matt Shields, bartender at The Bay Restaurant in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Photo: Flying Dog

6/9 Good People Muchacho “Good People Brewing Company's Muchacho is a Mexican-style lager from Alabama. It’s everything you want in a light style craft beer.” – Ellen Talbot, lead bartender at Fable Lounge in Nashville Photo: Good People

7/9 Lone Tree Mexican Lager “Naturally, my answer is the Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning Mexican Lager from Lone Tree Brewing Company. The GABF ‘American-Style Lager or Light Lager’ category has long been dominated by the macro beer industry. In 2017, Lone Tree Brewing Co. took gold for Mexican Lager, and since then we've been excited to see so many small, craft breweries enter and win the category. We're incredibly proud of this beer, our bestseller.” – Dennis Stack, the sales and marketing director at Lone Tree Brewing Company Photo: Lone Tree

8/9 Renegade Renegado “Renegado from Renegade Brewing is my pick for Mexican-style beer. It’s light, crisp, and tasty. It’s perfect for outside all-day celebrations, crushable and highly sessionable.” – Danielle Becker, bartender at the Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colorado Photo: Renegade



9/9 Ska Mexican Logger This 5.2 percent ABV Mexican-style lager is light, refreshing and highly crushable. It’s the perfect beer to pair with cheesy, savory tacos, burritos, and chimichangas. Photo: Ska Brewing

