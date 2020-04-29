Hard Seltzer Is About to Get Squashed, Say Hello to Sparking Tequila (Your Newest and Only Friend This Summer)

In the alcohol world, trends come and go like the changing of the seasons. The newest trend that figuratively exploded in the last year is hard seltzer. There are now 100 different brands of boozy seltzer water to choose from with White Claw leading the charge with its army of fans that seem just as crazy and obsessed as aficionados of Four Loko a few years ago. And, even though hard seltzer isn’t going anywhere any time soon, it has a new beverage rival on the market. That’s because a company just launched sparkling tequila.

That’s right, the one beverage that gives you enough courage to sing Night Rider’s “Sister Christian” at your neighborhood bar now comes in an easy-to-drink, canned, sparkling version. It’s like someone asked how anyone could possibly make the agave-based spirit better and the response was “add bubbles” and we all agreed.

It’s from Pure Azul Beverage Company and it’s called Azulana. The ready-to-drink sparkling tequila beverage is made from 100 percent blue agave-based tequila. It’s the only drink of its kind on the market but it’s sure to spawn copycats soon. It comes in three flavors, including original (whish we assume just tastes like tequila with bubbles), lime, and pineapple rosemary (which seems like an odd combination to us) and sits at an easy-to-drink 4.3 percent alcohol by volume. It’s bound to be your go-to adult beverage this summer.

Photo: Pure Azul Beverage Company

