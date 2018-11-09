Manamorphosis: Channel Jude Law’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Fashion Vibe This Winter

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Jude Law popped at the Paris premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. Law, who portrays Albus Dumbledore in the film, performed a magical spell of his own while posing on the red carpet. The English actor dressed down high fashion pieces while promoting the latest film from the Potterverse.

This carefully curated look perfectly balances fashion with function; it’s minimal effort with maximum payoff. Not only that, you likely own most of the pieces needed to charm as Jude Law does. It’s all in how you pull it together, which we can show you.

Law deconstructs the typical red carpet look by dressing down high fashion pieces. The 45-year-old Sherlock Holmes actor exudes a relaxed sense of style that’s easy to pull off if you know what you’re doing. To nail this look, you’ll need a dupe for Law’s teal jacket. Fortunately, TheLees Velvet Blazer in blue is the perfect imitation and at $42.99, it won’t break the bank.

However, don’t feel like you need to stick with the color. If you’re more comfortable in another rich jewel tone, go with it. Law’s teal velvet coat perfectly complements his baby blues, but if you have brown eyes, you might way to try TheLees Velvet Blazer in purple instead. Remember, this looks works so well on Law because it’s personalized to his taste. If it feels like you’re trying too hard, pull back and relax.

You likely own the other items necessary to pull the rest of this look off. Under the blazer, Law wears a neutral T-shirt in grey like Moonphya’s Casual Hipster T-shirt in light grey paired with a black tie, folded over like an ascot. If wearing the tie like Law doesn’t appeal to you, try a floral scarf instead. This Luxury Scarf by Cuddle Dreams in navy will complement the color of the blazer with its subtle blue floral pattern.

The pants Law wears are relaxed and comfy. Pretty much any pair of cream linen pants will work to pull off this look. Here, Law’s wearing a relaxed fit linen pant. Sustainable fashion is cool and if you don’t need to buy anything new, you shouldn’t. However, if you somehow don’t own any light-colored pants, try The Awoken’s Chino Casual Pant.

Finally, pull this entire look together with shoes. Law sports a pair of grey monk strap dress shoes. We found a similar pair on Amazon for a fraction of the cost. Pretty much any dress shoe in a similar shade of grey will work. But if you want to recreate Law’s look, make sure you opt for Metrocharm’s Monk Strap Slip-Ons. They’re a steal at less than $35.00 and are easy to dress up and down.

Does this magical look appeal to you? Or would you prefer a crisper look for going out? Let us know in the comments!