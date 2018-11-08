Jimmy Dean Tries To Redefine The Sandwich, Literally

Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

It seems like in recent weeks, everyone is trying to change the definition of a sandwich. Oscar Mayer recently proclaimed that a hot dog is, in fact, a sandwich. They even opened a phone line for consumers to “come at them” and prove them wrong. Now, the folks at Jimmy Dean have decided to get in on the sandwich-changing game. They even started a petition to change the definition of a sandwich.

In honor of National Sandwich Day last weekend, Jimmy Dean is petitioning the Merriam-Webster dictionary to change the definition of the term “sandwich” to better encapsulate its “Egg’wiches” that don’t even feature bread at all. Instead of the usual bagel, English muffin, or croissant that we are all accustomed to with our favorite breakfast sandwich, Jimmy Dean is using egg frittatas as buns.

The reason for the petition is because the current dictionary definition says that a sandwich consists of “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between.” The sticking point for the Jimmy Dean gang is the bread as a universal part of the sandwich narrative. It would prefer Merriam-Webster’s dictionary replaced the bread with other forms of food.

Jimmy Dean wants to start a discussion about what exactly makes a sandwich. “Is a sandwich still a sandwich if deli meat is found in between crisp pieces of iceberg lettuce? Or grilled chicken between two portobello mushrooms? What about turkey sausage and cheese between two flavorful frittatas?” says a press release from the brand.

“Just as we adapt and introduce new products to meet changing preferences, we felt it was only right to call on the dictionary to reevaluate the definition of a sandwich to ensure it is representative of how people eat today,” Steve Silzer, marketing director of the Jimmy Dean brand said in a press release. “We believe a sandwich is still a sandwich without bread. In fact, the new Jimmy Dean Delights Egg’wich is the perfect example of a breadless sandwich where two egg frittatas hold together savory, breakfast sausage and cheese.”

We aren’t sure we are completely on board with this potential dictionary definition change, but if you are, you can still sign the petition at change.org. At the very least, this could open the door for the hot dog finally being included in the sandwich umbrella.