Gorillaz Team Up With Casio G-SHOCK For Timely Watch Collection

Photo: Casio G-SHOCK

The planet’s most successful virtual act, Gorillaz, announced they’re teaming up with Casio G-SHOCK for a new line of watches. This collaboration comes at the heels of Casio G-SHOCKS’s 35th Anniversary and the debut of Gorillaz’s latest album The Now Now. Gorillaz has topped the charts around the world and toured the globe from San Diego to Syria, achieving success in entirely ground-breaking ways.



The G-SHOCK x Gorillaz collaboration draws on details from the fictional universe the band lives in. The DW5600 has been re-imagined for 2D, Murdoc Niccals, and Noodle in character-specific colorways, detailing, and individual packaging. The design boasts shock resistance, 200-meter water resistance, and an LCD scratch-resistant watch face.

The full collection will be available at the G-SHOCK Soho Store and GSHOCK.com this winter. Murdoc’s and 2D’s watches retail for $120 beginning Nov. 15. The Noodle and Russel editions launch on Dec. 15 for $120 and $170, respectively.

For a better look at the collection and what comes with each watch, check out the gallery below!