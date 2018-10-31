World Series Victory Tastes Like An England-Style IPA For Boston Red Sox

Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

From 1918 until 2004, the Boston Red Sox came up on the winning end of exactly zero World Series. Since then, the famed baseball team has won four titles. This includes the most recent championship the club wrapped up earlier this week. To celebrate this accomplishment, the Samuel Adams Brewery (the official beer of the Boston Red Sox) is releasing a limited-edition beer.

The 7.3 percent ABV New England-Style IPA is called “Damage Done” Double IPA, paying tribute to the team’s 2018 mantra “do damage.” The extremely limited-edition brew was released on Tuesday night and will be available until the end of the week.

The beer, like the exciting team, isn’t merely one dimensional. The team was propelled by the bats of J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, and (in the World Series) Steve Pearce along with the pitching prowess of Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale, and David Price. Instead of being just a New England-style IPA, the beer was matured in vanilla beans and includes the additions of mango, guava, and lactose.

Sadly, Sox fans outside of New England are out of luck if they’re hoping to take a sip of this celebratory beer as it’s only available at the Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston. It comes in 32-ounce crowlers as well as on draft and is the perfect accompaniment to the victory parade. Although, if open container laws are in effect, you might want to crack one open as you watch the parade at home on TV with fellow fans.