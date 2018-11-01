New Hard Coffee Brand Launches Because There’s No Such Thing As Too Much Buzz

In the last few years, cold brew coffee has taken the barista world by storm. This brewing process consists of steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for hours (or even overnight). The grounds are then filtered out using a paper filter. The end product is a very strong, concentrated coffee that is sure to give you that buzz you need to get your day into gear. It’s a turbo-charged coffee. What’s not to love? Well, a company called Café Agave wanted something stronger, so they added booze to the mix to create a new line of hard coffee beverages.

Hard coffee involves adding alcohol to coffee, and it goes above and beyond a little Bailey’s to jumpstart your day. Café Agave’s spiked cold brew coffees are made with 100 percent Arabica Columbian cold brew coffee that’s boosted with 12.5 percent alcohol by volume.

“People are drinking better and looking for quality – whether it’s alcohol or coffee,” said Mark Scialdone, founder of Cafe Agave, in a press release. “In coffee, they are choosing gourmet blends and new brewing techniques. Cold brewing is at the top of this coffee revolution. The coffee is brewed for 12 hours or more, delivering a smoother, less bitter experience than traditional brewing methods and its mass-market appeal is growing exponentially as people continue to discover it. We saw the opportunity to create a new category of beverages that combined two of peoples’ favorite things – gourmet cold brewed coffee and alcohol.”

It comes in 6.3-ounce cans in singles and four-packs in four unique flavors including Espresso Shot, Caffe Mocha, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla Cinnamon. The next time you want a caffeine high and a boozy buzz, you’ll know where to look. Just take it easy with this combination. The world doesn’t need a new FourLoko.