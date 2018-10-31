The McRib’s Return Proves That People Love Mediocre Fast Food

Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP (Getty Images)

Seemingly every year, like a proverbial groundhog seeing its shadow, the McRib returns to the McDonald’s menu. This mysterious sandwich consists of seasoned boneless pork shaped like a tiny rack of ribs covered in barbecue sauce and topped off with onions and pickles on a “hoagie-style” bun. It’s no more exciting than the Filet-o-Fish, yet when it makes its triumphant return to the Mickey D’s menu the internet seems to explode with excitement.

The arrival of the McRib is treated like Bambi being released from the Disney vault; people are strangely excited for something that seems to happen year after year. Why is this? We’ve had this sandwich before; last year, in fact. It’s not bad, but it’s not good either. If you’ve ever actually enjoyed a rack of slowly smoked barbecue ribs, this sandwich is the equivalent of slathering a sandal with tangy sauce and slapping it between two slices of bread. Somehow, it still has its passionate fans.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef* in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz said in a press release.

It’s not for us to decide why the release of the McRib is met with such enthusiasm. It’s been around for more than 35 years on and off. All that matters is that since Oct. 29, it’s back and available for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. Also, for the first time, the sandwich is now available using McDeliver with Uber Eats.

“That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year. With the McRib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s,” said Haracz.