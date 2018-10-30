Happy Halloweed: The Best Cannabis Candy To Get High On

Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

It’s Halloween time and that means two things: dressing like a complete idiot because it’s fun as hell and you only get to do it once a year and eating to your heart’s (or stomach’s) content with as much candy as you can handle. But why stop at plain ol’ chocolates when you can throw down some cannabis candy to get the extra high beyond that of sugar?

There is a plethora of cannabis-inspired candies out there for public consumption, and with pot laws becoming more and more liberal, it’s easier than ever to get your hands on them. If you live in an area where weed is legal and you plan on overeating a bag of candy, you can space out to some of these fine goodies.

Edipure Sweet ‘N’ Sour Candies

Who doesn’t love sweet and sour candies? The good folks at Edipure know what’s up, and they developed this delicious product for you to enjoy. The bags come in all types of flavors, including lemon, cherry, and orange, all in a chewable gummy form.

Infusion Edibles Rice Treats

Not all of your edibles this Halloween have to be candy. You can indulge in your addiction to Rice Krispy treats, too, at Infusion Edibles. There was a time we’d eat these things when we had the munchies, and now they give us the munchies. What a time to be alive.

Punch Edibles All-White Chocolate Punch Bar

Looking for something with a bit of a punch? Look no further than a Punch Bar from Punch Edibles. This white chocolate treat comes in five flavors, from strawberry cheesecake to cookies and cream. With a name like Punch, you can guarantee you’ll get knocked out if you eat enough of these.

Paracanna Zen Zingers

Are you a do-it-yourself-er? Have you ever wanted to create your own edible? Paracanna allows you to make your own treats and determine how potent they’ll be based on your preference. All you need is a kit and some oil to whip up your own gummies and be the life of the costume party. It means more when you make it yourself, after all.

POLA’s La Familia Chocolate Cajeta

How about injecting some culture in your edibles? POLA’s La Familia is a great Mexican chocolate that gives you a taste of candy from south of the border while also hitting you with 200 mg of the good stuff. ¡Más mota, por favor!

Delta 9 Espresso Crunch Chocolate

Need a little extra wake-up juice when you’re hamming on some edibles? Delta 9 has exactly what you need. Their Espresso Crunch Chocolate has both cannabis and caffeine, so you’ll feel the effects of an edible while at the same time getting wired for your day. This might be the best thing to have ahead of night full of trick-or-treating.

Remedy Plus Adios Mango Muddasuckas

This product sucks. Rather, you suck on it. Everyone loves suckers and these Adios Mango Muddasuckas from Remedy Plus hit the spot. Mango candy is some of the best out there, even when it isn’t infused with cannabis. Luckily, these have 125 mg in them so you’ll enjoy the taste while also getting lifted.