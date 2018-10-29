10 Kinds Of Halloween Candy That’ll Make Trick-Or-Treaters Hate You

The world is brimming with candy. There’s a candy out there for every taste and preference. If you like sour candies, there are myriad options. If you’re a fan of gummy candies, you can choose from gummy bears, gummy worms, gummy sharks, and eight million other varieties. Fans of chocolate have it best as the rich, dark, sweet flavor covers, or is part of, seemingly endless candy bars and other treats. But since there’s a candy for every style and personality, that means there are some candies out there that most of the world has no taste for.

Candystore.com surveyed over 40,000 customers to determine the best and worst Halloween candy. The best list was littered with favorites including Hershey bars, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Butterfingers, Nerds, M&M’s, Kit-Kats, Twix, Snickers, and the king of all candy, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. If you’re a connoisseur of any of these classic candies, you’re a member of the majority.

However, there are those among us who lurk in the cloyingly sweet shadows. These are the people who enjoy the candy that makes many of us wonder, “Why do they even still make that?” According to the survey, here’s the worst of the worst:

10. Mary Janes

9. Good & Plenty

8. Licorice

7. Smarties

6. Tootsie Rolls

5. Peanut Butter Kisses

4. Necco Wafers

3. Wax Coke Bottles

2. Candy Corn

1. Circus Peanuts

So, just remember, if you’re handing out candy to trick-or-treaters this year, it’s probably best to avoid the candies on this list. You might be able to get away with Tootsie Rolls and Smarties, but if you’re the house that hands out candy corn or the abomination known as Circus Peanuts, you’ll probably be cleaning eggs off of your front door and toilet paper off of your trees on the morning of Nov, 1.