Leave Travel-Planning Stress At Home With A Surprise Vacation

Experiences matter to millennials. Surveys show that we value travel over material objects like houses. Not only that, we’re twice as likely as Gen Xers to use a travel agent in the pursuit of these experiences. However, sometimes the stress of planning a trip, even with the help of a travel agent, seems like too much. If you’re one of these people, there’s a solution: surprise vacations.

Travel agencies that specialize in surprise vacations take the stress out of planning your getaway. How it works is simple: you start by going online and filling out a survey. This survey designs the groundwork for where you will go and what you will do. It covers your budget, travel experience, interests, dietary restrictions, and general vacation preferences.

From there, a travel agent designs your ideal getaway. You pay a flat fee and are sent all the specifications in an envelope that explains what to pack and where you’re going. Although surprise vacations sound exciting, you still have to figure out which agency to use. Thankfully, we’ve done all the research for you.

The Vacation Hunt

The Vacation Hunt started as a side hustle for husband and wife team, Jeff Allen and Roshni Agarwal. Packages start at $750 for two nights per person for domestic travel. Trips abroad cost $1,200 per person for three nights. Once you fill out their questionnaire, they take care of the rest, including flights, lodging, and activities. Next, you’re sent a few clues to help you figure out where you’re going. A week before your travel date, you’re sent your itinerary, which you open the morning of departure. All you have to do is show up and enjoy your time off.

Pack Up + Go

People seem to love Pack Up + Go. They use a survey to gather your information and send out your vacay info about a week before your travel date. They have tons of positive reviews and seemingly satisfied customers. Not only that, Pack Up + Go even allows you to gift a surprise vacation. However, they only do domestic travel, so if you want to go abroad, they might not be your best fit.

Magical Mystery Tours

If you’re on the Oprah bandwagon, Magical Mystery Tours could be what you’re looking for. The icon recently repped the Washington-based surprise travel agency. Like Pack Up + Go and The Vacation Hunt, you fill out a survey that helps MMT determine where to send you and what you’ll do on your trip.

Surprise Me Trips

Surprise Me Trips allows a little flexibility when it comes to planning your trip. They offer three different kinds of vacations: Weekend Escapes, Week-Long Getaways, and Wow Me! Their Weekend Escapes and Week-Long Getaways are pretty standard surprise vacations that stick within a chosen budget. However, Wow Me! Trips include you in the process so you can go exactly where you want. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants to dip their toe into the surprise vacation process to see what it can be like.

