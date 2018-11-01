Celebrate Like Drake With A Wild 2000s-Themed Party

Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Drake, the world’s softest rapper, threw himself a 2000s-themed birthday party for his 32nd birthday. According to NME, the “In My Feelings” rapper included a Blockbuster-themed video wall, a Rap City booth, and cars from MTV’s Pimp My Ride. Not only that, Drake made sure to impress his guests with his beverage of choice: spiked 7-11 Slurpees.

Since most of us remember the 2000s as a time when reality TV exploded and sex tapes could make you a superstar, this is an easy theme to nail. Here’s how to celebrate yourself just like Drake did.

Decorations

Buy a bunch of blank CDs and hang them from your ceiling at various heights using pushpins. They’ll sparkle against a strobe light, kind of like a disco ball. This will give your party the cheese factor that really nails the desperation of the 2000s. A Blockbuster wall is a tall order, but don’t fret. Sex tapes launched the biggest careers in the 2000s (*cough* Paris Hilton *cough* Kim Kardashian), so why not give them the credit they deserve by playing them with the sound off? If you have a projector, this could be really fun.

Drinks

You’ll want to give the appearance of bottle service and that lame 2000s club vibe. Cover a long table with a black tablecloth. This will disguise any spills and class up the joint. Then top it with a few ice buckets, plastic decanters for mixers, and bottles of Grey Goose, Patron, and Jack Daniels. If you’re really ballin’ and want to feature the spiked Slurpee, splurge on the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker. It will be worth it.

Music

If you’ve got the money to hire a DJ, do it. Just make sure whoever you hire is well versed in 2000s tunes. If this added expense is out of the question, make a 2000s playlist. When it comes to party playlists, it’s more fun when you make it because you can guarantee you’ll hear the songs you love. However, if you’re truly lazy, just look up a 2000s party mix like this 2000s Throwback Playlist from Spotify. With over 120 songs and five hours of music, you can restart it when it ends and no one will be the wiser.

Dress Code

Yes, there should be a dress code. Attire circa the 2000s only. Ladies should wear hip-hugging jeans with their thongs flashing. Men can power clash by wearing an Affliction shirt with Von Dutch hat. As Paris Hilton used to say, “That’s hot.”

Would you throw a 2000s-themed party? If so, what do you think is the quintessential component of throwing one? Let us know in the comments!