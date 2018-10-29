Manstrology: Venus Retrograde Is Wreaking Havoc On Your Love Life

According to astrology, Venus is the goddess of love and ruling planet of love, beauty, pleasure, and money. It went retrograde Oct. 5 and stays there for 40 days, until Nov. 16. Going retrograde means Venus appears to move backward in the sky. When this happens, the planet’s energy begins moving inwards, pushing you to reevaluate what’s important to you in your relationships and finances. Oftentimes, this leads to a bevy of monumental changes.

#VenusRetrograde Don't be surprised if the past is coming up for you, if you find yourself more introspective than usual, if you're purging. Old wounds, past traumas, dated ways of thinking are all being revealed. Which we've perceived as "dark" can now be released or embraced. pic.twitter.com/BV28FgeE3W — c h r i s s y 🌌 (@starlight_717) October 17, 2018

Symbolically, the backward-moving planet of love will set off a chain reaction that will force you to look at your past relationships and how they affect your love life. This can even mean running into those exes you’d rather not see and painful memories of the past emerging. However, this isn’t all bad. Reviewing your love flubs can give you the perspective you need to move forward in your relationships.

Venus Retrogade ♀ a focus on relationships, this retrograde will stir passions. Old loves and/or old habits with regards to relationships may resurface. Don't let Venus' curtain blind you from what is right or wrong. #VenusRetrograde #astrology #passion #love #venus — Estefania ♍🌔✨ (@xoxoestefania) October 18, 2018

However, if your relationship is already on shaky ground, Venus retrograde could force the end of things. This is a good time to review the role you play in your relationships and what that repeated behavior leads to. There’s no time like a retrograde to realize that the change that needs to be made is up to you.

let your mantra this venus retrograde be —

i’m worth MORE & THIS AIN’T IT 🗣🗣🗣 — Haley Comet (@haleycometastro) September 29, 2018

Since Venus also rules finances, it’s a good time to look at your flow of money. If you know you’re overspending, stop. Take a hard look at your finances and create a budget. The work you do now will save you later. However, you’ll likely to have some unexpected expenses anyways.

This mayhem will continue until Nov. 16, when Venus stations direct. Use this time wisely. Review how you’ve behaved and what that has gotten you. Even if you don’t believe in astrology, it’s sound advice for anyone who wants to grow!

Have your love life and finances been unstable these past few weeks? Have you felt the effects of the Venus retrograde? Let us know in the comments!