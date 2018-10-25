Manamorphosis: The Best Hair Products For All Your Styling Needs

Photo: Amazon

It seems like only yesterday men used one of two hair products: pomade or gel. That’s if they used anything at all. Now, there are so many styling products on the market that figuring out what will work for your hair can be overwhelming.

Los Angeles-based hairstylist Tiffany Van Goey says, “It’s impossible for most guys to get a polished look without a little something to help it cooperate and stay in place. Now that men’s products are more widely sold and accepted as part of the male grooming regimen, there are so many more options now.”

Wax. Paste. Pomade. Volumizing spray. Rather than buy them and figure it out, you can use this handy guide to help you maximize your hairstyle possibilities.

Grooming 101: Skin Care Primer For Dummies

Styling Cream

Styling cream seems like a hair product that will do everything you need. In actuality, it adds shine and a slight hold to your hair, giving you the look and texture achieved when you don’t wash your hair for a couple of days. Men with long, fine, or thin hair should turn to styling cream because it will make their locks glisten without weighing it down.

Henry Cavill says his “Man Of Steel” coif is thanks to Bumble & Bumble Grooming Cream. A little goes a long way and it will last you forever. At $27, it’s a little on the expensive side but is also responsible for the “super” part of the man.

Pomade

If you’re looking for intense hold with a slick shine, pomade is perfect for you. Van Goey says, “Pomade is an umbrella term these days. It used to refer to a basic grease formula which almost always required dish soap to get it out of your hair. Now you can get them water-based or as a grease, in high, medium, or low shines as well as matte. There are styling pomades and paste pomades. You can really have it all with pomade.”

You can’t go wrong with Mr. Pompador’s Natural Beeswax Paste. It has no damaging alcohols and will keep your hair tight and right.

Wax

If you have super short hair and are looking for real hold, you need to turn to hair wax. Hair wax is like beta pomade. It’s got great hold, but without that super sticky feel. Plus, it provides a more flexible finish and shine, perfect for a textured haircut. These properties can also make it really weight down thin hair. Still, it’s a great hair product for coarse hair that wants some hold with a bit of movement.

With over 1,900 five star reviews on Amazon, TIGI’s Matte Separation Workable Wax is the only wax product to get the job done.

Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo might be widely known as a staple of the party girl who oversleeps and needs to revive her blowout from the night before. For the same reasons, it’s an excellent hair product for men whose hair is thinning. Plus, it can resuscitate and give life to lifeless, limp hair.

Not only that, many dry shampoos come in a variety of colors, which can make your hair appear thicker. Just remember, it’s not made for everyday use and can dry out your hair. Make sure to use it every few days and in between shampoos only.

Van Goey says like dry shampoos, texture powders are also a great option. “They are a revolution for men with thin hair or long hair who can’t work a heavy pomade into their entire mane.”

Whoa, Nellie. Try Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Dust It Mattifying Powder if you’re curious about adding some bold texture to your life.

Pack It Up: Weekender Bags You Need Now

Sea Salt Spray

If you’ve got curly hair, you should be using sea salt spray. This hair product will give your curls like the way a good day at the beach does. Similarly, sea salt spray texturizes and volumizes hair that suddenly does whatever you need.

According to Van Goey, “Sea salt spray is for lucky a-holes who already have perfect hair and can get away with that beachy look.” You know who you are and we’re all jealous of you for it.

Sea Salt Spray is exactly what you think it is: salt water. So it’s understandable if you don’t want to break the bank with this product. John Frieda Sea Salt Spray is under $10 and will do exactly what an expensive spray would.

Gel

As for gel, it should stay in the ’90s where it peaked. According to Van Goey, gel is a dreaded backup plan. She says, “It was perfect for Zach Morris and his brick-sized cell phone, but its advantages are outweighed by its drawbacks. There are so many better styling products which have more convenient textures. Ones that actually keep hair in place without needing time to dry, and don’t harden up or flake like most gels do. Not to write off gel entirely; it has its place if your Halloween costume is Draco Malfoy.”

So toss your gel for almost anything else on this list. It’s time to expand your horizons.

Do you rep any of these products? Let us know which ones and why in the comments!