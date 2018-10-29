Hoodie Style: The Many Ways To Wear Your Favorite Sweatshirt

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Contributor (Getty Images)

Millennials love comfort, so it makes sense that high-end athletic wear has become a style staple. By blending our need to feel and look good, the hoodie has become a style essential.

Previously, it’d be worn after a session at the gym or while relaxing on the couch. Thanks to advances in athleisure wear, hoodies can now be paired with your daily essentials. This creates a look that’s not only effortless and chic but also feels good. In case you’re not sure how to fold your hoodies into your daily look, here are some tips on how to get the most out of your favorite zip up or pullover.

Photo: Amazon

Fundamentally, when it comes to layering, hoodies can’t be beaten. Pair one with a nice blazer like FlatSeven’s Premium Blazer for a look that will easily transition from day to night. It comes in 10 colors, so you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Brands like Hanes Pullover EcoSmartFleece Hoodie and Hanes Zip-Up EcoSmart Hoodie come in a variety of colors at an affordable price. However, you may need something more upscale than sweatshirt material depending on the occasion.

If you want to up your game, try Oncegala’s Velour Hoodie, which comes in red, grey, coffee, and black. The material takes away the casual feeling typically associated with sweatshirt material. However, if your workplace has a dress code, it’s probably a good idea to look that over before you decide to be a workplace athleisure baller. Just sayin’.

Another classic way to wear a hoodie is under a denim jacket like The Trucker Jacket by Levis or a leather jacket like Best Seller Leather Jacket. Pairing hoodies with these staples will work in a casual environment or for going out. They’re a tad less crisp than the blazer/hoodie look, but are a completely acceptable way to go out and look dressed up.

That said, a hoodie is one of the most malleable pieces in your closet. You can dress it up or down depending on where you’re going and what you’re trying to achieve. You can lean back on it as your most versatile staple, so it’s definitely worth spending a little extra money on one you’ll be in love with. Hopefully, these tips will have you looking and feeling sharp as the temperature begins to drop.

